Analysts Expect Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) to Post -$1.08 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) will announce earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.00) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.16). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($1.36) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($4.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.60) to ($3.42). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.69) to ($1.38). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.68 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.90.

DCPH stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.12. The stock had a trading volume of 287,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,308. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.17. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $33.10 and a 1-year high of $68.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.49.

In related news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $1,072,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCPH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,762,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 702,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,085,000 after acquiring an additional 185,093 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 425,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,292,000 after acquiring an additional 174,280 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,259,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,216,000 after acquiring an additional 170,366 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 528,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,116,000 after acquiring an additional 106,906 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is ripretinib for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

