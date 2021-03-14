Analysts Expect NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.55 Billion

Equities research analysts expect NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) to post $2.55 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.58 billion and the lowest is $2.55 billion. NXP Semiconductors reported sales of $2.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will report full-year sales of $10.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.02 billion to $10.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $10.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.57 billion to $11.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NXP Semiconductors.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI traded down $4.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $183.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,077,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,943,225. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $58.41 and a fifty-two week high of $200.19. The company has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -346.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 18.66%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.09, for a total value of $526,157.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,625.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total value of $347,757.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,649.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,483 shares of company stock worth $7,784,123 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

