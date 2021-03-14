Analysts Expect Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.74 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) to announce ($0.74) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.88) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.62). Voyager Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.66) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.80) to ($1.30). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.76) to ($1.93). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Voyager Therapeutics.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.09. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 60.61% and a negative return on equity of 66.46%.

Several brokerages recently commented on VYGR. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Voyager Therapeutics from $15.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Voyager Therapeutics from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.70.

In other Voyager Therapeutics news, CEO Andre Turenne sold 10,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $90,018.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,754.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allison Dorval sold 2,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $25,360.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,069.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 87.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VYGR traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.73. 402,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,304. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.18 and a 12 month high of $14.62. The company has a market capitalization of $215.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.10.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.