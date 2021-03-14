Analysts Expect Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.74 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) to announce ($0.74) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.88) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.62). Voyager Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.66) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.80) to ($1.30). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.76) to ($1.93). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Voyager Therapeutics.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.09. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 60.61% and a negative return on equity of 66.46%.

Several brokerages recently commented on VYGR. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Voyager Therapeutics from $15.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Voyager Therapeutics from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.70.

In other Voyager Therapeutics news, CEO Andre Turenne sold 10,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $90,018.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,754.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allison Dorval sold 2,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $25,360.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,069.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 87.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VYGR traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.73. 402,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,304. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.18 and a 12 month high of $14.62. The company has a market capitalization of $215.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.10.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

