Analysts Set Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK) Price Target at €28.71

Shares of Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €28.71 ($33.78).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

FRA EVK traded down €0.16 ($0.19) on Thursday, reaching €29.78 ($35.04). The company had a trading volume of 493,118 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is €27.97 and its 200 day moving average is €25.24. Evonik Industries has a 52-week low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 52-week high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, animal nutrition, and healthcare products.

