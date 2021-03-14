Analysts Set Expectations for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.49) EPS.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.09. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 38.70%.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.03.

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.74. The company has a current ratio of 12.24, a quick ratio of 12.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $13.49. The company has a market cap of $569.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.85 and a beta of 1.55.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,365,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,158,000 after acquiring an additional 165,000 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,961,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,815,000 after buying an additional 121,209 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,115,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,621,000 after acquiring an additional 73,373 shares in the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 955,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,385,000 after purchasing an additional 435,026 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $3,898,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

