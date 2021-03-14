Analysts Set Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Price Target at $37.20

Shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.20.

FRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Franchise Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Franchise Group in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Franchise Group news, major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc bought 757,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.95 per share, with a total value of $26,457,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 46.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRG. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Franchise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Franchise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Franchise Group by 319.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Franchise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Franchise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 43.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FRG stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.22. 147,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,925. Franchise Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.24. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $496.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.13 million. Equities research analysts expect that Franchise Group will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

