Analysts Set Renault SA (EPA:RNO) PT at €36.75

Renault SA (EPA:RNO) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €38.75 ($45.59).

Several brokerages have issued reports on RNO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on Renault and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Renault and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on Renault and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

EPA RNO traded up €0.05 ($0.06) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €39.79 ($46.81). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,164,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. Renault has a 12 month low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 12 month high of €100.70 ($118.47). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €37.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €30.89.

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, and Sales Financing segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

