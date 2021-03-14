Analyzing Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) & Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) and Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Virgin Galactic has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Daseke has a beta of 2, indicating that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.5% of Virgin Galactic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.8% of Daseke shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of Virgin Galactic shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.2% of Daseke shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Virgin Galactic and Daseke, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virgin Galactic 0 5 4 0 2.44 Daseke 0 0 3 0 3.00

Virgin Galactic currently has a consensus price target of $31.22, suggesting a potential downside of 9.63%. Daseke has a consensus price target of $8.67, suggesting a potential upside of 26.52%. Given Daseke’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Daseke is more favorable than Virgin Galactic.

Profitability

This table compares Virgin Galactic and Daseke’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virgin Galactic N/A -55.55% -43.37% Daseke -1.28% 33.15% 1.86%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Virgin Galactic and Daseke’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virgin Galactic $3.78 million 2,141.94 -$210.93 million ($1.09) -31.70 Daseke $1.74 billion 0.26 -$307.40 million $0.03 228.33

Virgin Galactic has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Daseke. Virgin Galactic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Daseke, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Daseke beats Virgin Galactic on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc., an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space. In addition, it engages in the design and development, manufacturing, ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of spaceflight vehicles. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc. provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture. It also offers logistical planning and warehousing services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 2,953 company-owned tractors and 2,099 independent owned contractors tractors; and 11,579 trailers. Daseke, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

