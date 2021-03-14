Angion Biomedica Corp.’s (NASDAQ:ANGN) Quiet Period Set To End on March 17th

Angion Biomedica’s (NASDAQ:ANGN) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, March 17th. Angion Biomedica had issued 5,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 5th. The total size of the offering was $80,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During Angion Biomedica’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANGN. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Angion Biomedica in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Angion Biomedica in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Angion Biomedica in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Angion Biomedica in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company.

Shares of ANGN opened at $20.45 on Friday. Angion Biomedica has a 1 year low of $12.56 and a 1 year high of $26.30.

In other Angion Biomedica news, Director Victor F. Ganzi sold 246,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 405,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,486,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay Venkatesan sold 159,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $2,546,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,354 shares of company stock worth $6,503,282 over the last 90 days.

About Angion Biomedica

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

