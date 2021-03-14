Ann G. Fox Sells 20,839 Shares of Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) Stock

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) CEO Ann G. Fox sold 20,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total value of $68,351.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 409,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,510.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:NINE opened at $3.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 3.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day moving average is $2.47. Nine Energy Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $6.59.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.36). Nine Energy Service had a negative net margin of 136.82% and a negative return on equity of 65.52%. Research analysts predict that Nine Energy Service, Inc. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Nine Energy Service by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 55,900 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Nine Energy Service by 470.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 69,923 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Nine Energy Service during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 50.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Nine Energy Service to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nine Energy Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Nine Energy Service from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

About Nine Energy Service

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

