Anoncoin (ANC) Market Cap Reaches $251,283.26

Anoncoin (CURRENCY:ANC) traded up 41.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Over the last seven days, Anoncoin has traded up 214.8% against the dollar. One Anoncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC on major exchanges. Anoncoin has a total market cap of $251,283.26 and $980.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anoncoin Profile

ANC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2013. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Anoncoin’s official website is anoncoin.net. The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Anoncoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

