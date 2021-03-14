Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $11.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $6.00.

AR has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Antero Resources from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Tudor Pickering raised Antero Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Capital One Financial raised Antero Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Antero Resources from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Antero Resources from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.08.

Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $10.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 4.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.46 and a 200 day moving average of $5.25. Antero Resources has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $10.69.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.09). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 58.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 168,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $1,644,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 148,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,451,289.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Antero Resources by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,330,885 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,504,000 after purchasing an additional 655,752 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. raised its stake in Antero Resources by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 70,537 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 9,909 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Antero Resources by 202.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,284 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 20,284 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,498,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Antero Resources by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 519,808 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 249,071 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

