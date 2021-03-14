Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in shares of Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,438 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in AON were worth $4,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in AON during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of AON by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in AON in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in AON by 2.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. 95.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AON shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AON from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.86.

NYSE:AON opened at $228.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $222.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.35. Aon Plc has a 1-year low of $143.93 and a 1-year high of $235.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 0.83.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aon Plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, November 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.07%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

