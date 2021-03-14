Aperio Group LLC Boosts Stake in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,476 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Evolent Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Evolent Health in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Evolent Health by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new position in Evolent Health in the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EVH opened at $20.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.06. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.40. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $22.35.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 52.35%. Sell-side analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.91.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

