Aperio Group LLC Buys New Shares in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Arvinas by 2.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 92,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 28.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after buying an additional 38,020 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 194.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,154,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,144,000 after buying an additional 762,484 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 402.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after buying an additional 168,697 shares during the period. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,577,000. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARVN stock opened at $76.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.86. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -30.02 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $92.77.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 46.99% and a negative net margin of 403.77%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 41,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $3,292,103.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,679,057.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Liam Ratcliffe bought 142,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,189 shares of company stock worth $9,175,627. Insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ARVN shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Arvinas in a report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Arvinas from $58.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Arvinas from $43.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Arvinas from $62.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Arvinas from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.50.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

