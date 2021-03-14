Aperio Group LLC Buys Shares of 6,581 nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 34,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 15,730 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of nLIGHT during the fourth quarter worth about $371,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after buying an additional 5,113 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of nLIGHT during the fourth quarter worth about $2,347,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LASR opened at $35.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.62 and a beta of 2.68. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.03 and a 1 year high of $46.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.06.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $65.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.80 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 13.57%. Sell-side analysts predict that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other nLIGHT news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 109,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $3,678,759.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 369,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,467,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $166,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,104,314.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 179,162 shares of company stock worth $6,042,859. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LASR shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on nLIGHT from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on nLIGHT from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on nLIGHT from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on nLIGHT from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. nLIGHT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It also produces optical fiber products. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR).

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.