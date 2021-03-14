Aperio Group LLC Cuts Position in Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)

Aperio Group LLC cut its stake in Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,998 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Mesoblast were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mesoblast in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Mesoblast during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mesoblast during the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mesoblast during the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Mesoblast by 87.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 11,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

MESO stock opened at $9.33 on Friday. Mesoblast Limited has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $21.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 3.71.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 591.00% and a negative return on equity of 18.69%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mesoblast Limited will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

MESO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $5.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Maxim Group cut shares of Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Mesoblast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.79.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells.

