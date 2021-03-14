Aperio Group LLC Makes New $268,000 Investment in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK)

Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 18,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GenMark Diagnostics in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in GenMark Diagnostics in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP acquired a new position in GenMark Diagnostics in the third quarter worth approximately $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

GNMK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on GenMark Diagnostics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

In other GenMark Diagnostics news, SVP Tyler Jensen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 214,597 shares in the company, valued at $4,721,134. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Gleeson sold 33,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $469,643.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 384,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,470,775.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 249,050 shares of company stock worth $3,789,958 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GNMK opened at $18.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.12 and a beta of 3.02. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $23.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.56.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a negative return on equity of 39.36%. Equities analysts forecast that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

