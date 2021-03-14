Aperio Group LLC Purchases Shares of 7,429 Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in Vericel during the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. THB Asset Management acquired a new stake in Vericel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,628,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Vericel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $519,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Vericel by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 6,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Vericel stock opened at $46.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,668,000.00 and a beta of 3.11. Vericel Co. has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $53.98.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Vericel had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 0.13%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VCEL shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Vericel from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Vericel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Vericel from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Vericel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vericel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

