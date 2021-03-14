Aperio Group LLC Sells 6,855 Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Aperio Group LLC decreased its position in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,855 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 19.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,016,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477,505 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 17.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,708,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,551,000 after buying an additional 1,718,072 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 206.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,742,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,580,000 after buying an additional 1,848,618 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 209.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,370,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,277,000 after buying an additional 927,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 553,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after buying an additional 52,293 shares in the last quarter. 27.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on SRNE. B. Riley began coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sorrento Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.80.

NASDAQ:SRNE opened at $10.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $19.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 2.70.

Sorrento Therapeutics Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharma company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches.

