Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD) in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 725 ($9.47) target price on the stock.

Aptitude Software Group stock opened at GBX 612 ($8.00) on Wednesday. Aptitude Software Group has a 12-month low of GBX 247 ($3.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 660 ($8.62). The company has a market capitalization of £345.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 620.93 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 498.73.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share. This is an increase from Aptitude Software Group’s previous dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 0.58%. Aptitude Software Group’s payout ratio is 0.52%.

Aptitude Software Group Company Profile

Aptitude Software Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, implements, and supports business critical software and related services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides software applications, which include Aptitude Accounting Hub, a finance software to centralize and automate enterprise finance, accounting, and reporting activities; Aptitude Revenue Recognition Engine, a specialist financial application, which connects existing General Ledgers and source systems to empower enterprises; Aptitude IFRS 17 Solution, a solution to comply with IFRS 17 insurance standards; Aptitude RevStream, a cloud-based revenue recognition software; Aptitude Allocation Engine that controls cost allocations and customer profitability; and Lease Accounting Engine, a lease accounting software.

