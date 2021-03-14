ARAW Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.00 (ARAW)

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded down 91.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 14th. One ARAW coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ARAW has traded down 89.9% against the US dollar. ARAW has a total market cap of $37,601.90 and $2.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ARAW alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00048691 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00012540 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.08 or 0.00651989 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000312 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.68 or 0.00070610 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00024910 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00035407 BTC.

About ARAW

ARAW is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 coins and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,188 coins. The official message board for ARAW is medium.com/@TheARAWToken. ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken. The official website for ARAW is arawtoken.io. The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Araw is a decentralized e-commerce payment ecosystem that aims to ease and improve the access of the regular people to the blockchain technology. The Araw ecosystem has a Unified Reward System focused on rewards towards the customers to create effortless access to the digital currency. As other payment services, Araw will have a payment card which permits the customers to earn ARAW with all the purchases done and use ARAW to pay as well. Furthermore, the Araw Mobile Wallet allows the users to buy/sell ARAW tokens and also acts as an Exchange due to an instant trade of ARAW tokens to other cryptocurrencies (ETH, BTC). The ARAW token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a medium of exchange within the Araw network. “

Buying and Selling ARAW

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARAW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARAW using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ARAW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARAW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.