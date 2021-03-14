Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $472.09 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) to post sales of $472.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ares Management’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $436.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $507.38 million. Ares Management reported sales of $429.42 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ares Management will report full year sales of $2.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ares Management.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. Ares Management had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $406.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.70 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on ARES shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

NYSE ARES opened at $55.24 on Friday. Ares Management has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $55.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.81%.

In related news, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 95,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $4,847,742.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 259,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total transaction of $12,509,738.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 624,256 shares of company stock worth $30,828,199. Corporate insiders own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Ares Management by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

