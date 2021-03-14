argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target Raised to $320.00

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $265.00 to $320.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on ARGX. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on argenx from $275.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of argenx from $303.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JMP Securities reiterated an outperform rating and set a $421.00 price target (up previously from $307.00) on shares of argenx in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Guggenheim cut argenx from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of argenx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $292.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $310.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $334.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.80. The firm has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.68 and a beta of 1.00. argenx has a fifty-two week low of $103.75 and a fifty-two week high of $382.15.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($3.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.64). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that argenx will post -12.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of argenx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,708,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in argenx by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,331,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,671,000 after acquiring an additional 454,976 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in argenx by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 372,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,519,000 after acquiring an additional 76,654 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in argenx by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 302,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,996,000 after purchasing an additional 59,657 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 175.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,824,000 after purchasing an additional 52,904 shares during the period. 54.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

