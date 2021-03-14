Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $640.44 Million

Equities research analysts expect Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) to report sales of $640.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $629.84 million and the highest is $644.60 million. Arista Networks reported sales of $523.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full-year sales of $2.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.71 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $3.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Arista Networks.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners raised their price target on Arista Networks from $273.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Arista Networks from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Arista Networks from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Arista Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $288.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.29.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.47, for a total transaction of $1,057,777.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,695 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,961.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.11, for a total value of $290,110.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,459.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,214 shares of company stock worth $59,616,887 in the last quarter. 23.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANET traded up $4.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $279.61. 521,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,263. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. Arista Networks has a one year low of $156.63 and a one year high of $326.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $301.88 and its 200 day moving average is $262.86.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

