Arqma (ARQ) Market Capitalization Achieves $71,291.67

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded down 14% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Arqma has a market cap of $71,291.67 and approximately $389.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Arqma has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for $0.0084 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,076.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,874.73 or 0.03120558 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.82 or 0.00362565 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $566.22 or 0.00942503 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $236.02 or 0.00392868 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.31 or 0.00338425 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003360 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.81 or 0.00244366 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00021680 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

ARQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 14,537,311 coins and its circulating supply is 8,492,768 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

