ARYx Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARYX) Short Interest Update

ARYx Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARYX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 70.9% from the February 11th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 302,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ARYX opened at $0.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.01. ARYx Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.03.

About ARYx Therapeutics

ARYx Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops novel therapies for large, chronic, and oral markets. The company uses its RetroMetabolic Drug Design technology to design structurally unique molecules that retain the efficacy of original drugs. Its products in clinical development portfolio include Tecarfarin (ATI-5923), an oral anticoagulant, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of patients who are at risk for the formation of dangerous blood clots; and Budiodarone (ATI-2042), an oral antiarrhythmic agent that is in Phase IIb clinical development for the treatment of atrial fibrillation, a form of irregular heartbeat.

