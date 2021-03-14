Ashley F. Sheetz Sells 13,656 Shares of At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) Stock

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) CMO Ashley F. Sheetz sold 13,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $396,024.00.

At Home Group stock opened at $29.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. At Home Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $30.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.12 and its 200 day moving average is $19.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -4.26, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in At Home Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,166,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,411,000 after buying an additional 153,182 shares during the last quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in At Home Group by 198.6% during the fourth quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,263,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,461,000 after buying an additional 2,170,986 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in At Home Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,325,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,952,000 after buying an additional 96,567 shares during the last quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in At Home Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP now owns 1,187,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,351,000 after buying an additional 72,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in At Home Group by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,087,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,819,000 after buying an additional 286,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HOME shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.28.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

