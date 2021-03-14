ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) Short Interest Down 47.6% in February

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decrease of 47.6% from the February 11th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:ASLN opened at $4.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $155.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 2.49. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $6.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.15.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASLN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASLN. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 1,678,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 255,600 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $405,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 317.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 247,018 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 427,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 11,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology and oncology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and a small molecule inhibitor targeting oncology.

