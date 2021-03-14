Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $139.88.

AZPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on Aspen Technology from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $150.54. 342,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,033. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Aspen Technology has a 52-week low of $73.07 and a 52-week high of $162.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.41.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $223.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.76 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 37.15%. Aspen Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aspen Technology will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John Hague sold 3,488 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total value of $503,004.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,975,917.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,290 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.88, for a total value of $183,025.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,713 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,400.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,681,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,519,000 after buying an additional 87,511 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,107,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,272,000 after buying an additional 73,237 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,027,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,864,000 after purchasing an additional 217,821 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 967,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 844,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,010,000 after purchasing an additional 124,955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

