Associated Banc Corp Grows Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 171.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OLLI. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter worth $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.

OLLI opened at $89.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.69. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $123.52.

In related news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 6,964 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $821,473.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,518 shares in the company, valued at $768,863.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on OLLI shares. Bank of America cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $105.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $86.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $128.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.31.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

