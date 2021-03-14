Associated Banc Corp Grows Stock Position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 125.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in GDS were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GDS. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of GDS in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in GDS by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GDS in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in GDS in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in GDS by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GDS alerts:

Shares of GDS stock opened at $91.18 on Friday. GDS Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $43.27 and a twelve month high of $116.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.35 and a beta of 1.17.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). GDS had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GDS. HSBC upgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of GDS from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.06.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.