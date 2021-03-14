Associated Banc Corp Has $884,000 Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Associated Banc Corp trimmed its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,674 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 20.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,686 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 64,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 20,925 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 82,316 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 138,334 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 28,658 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,417,318 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,959,000 after acquiring an additional 96,455 shares in the last quarter. 30.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $23.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.36. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.38.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.35). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.15.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

