Associated Banc Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Cintas were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hyman Charles D lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Cintas by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,709,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC increased its position in Cintas by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $358.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $336.25 and a 200 day moving average of $339.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $154.33 and a 52 week high of $369.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. William Blair upgraded Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.40.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

