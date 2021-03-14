Associated Banc Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 97.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,858,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,156,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,622 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,073,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,514,761,000 after acquiring an additional 75,436 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,910,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,562,961,000 after purchasing an additional 33,415 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,223,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,000,871,000 after purchasing an additional 59,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,014,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $719,699,000 after purchasing an additional 333,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

ISRG stock opened at $733.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.60, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $753.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $745.13. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $360.50 and a twelve month high of $826.81.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $680.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intuitive Surgical to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $736.75.

In other news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total value of $393,084.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,758. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $288,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,108 shares of company stock valued at $22,162,955 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

