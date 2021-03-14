Associated Banc Corp Sells 295 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Associated Banc Corp decreased its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,104,000 after purchasing an additional 63,125 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.8% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 262,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,482,000 after acquiring an additional 58,680 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,699,000 after acquiring an additional 19,421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.57.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $107.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $46.07 and a 12-month high of $108.39. The company has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.59.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

