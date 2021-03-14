Associated Banc Corp Trims Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Associated Banc Corp cut its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,234 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,448 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,320 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at $83,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 178,129 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after buying an additional 26,145 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 516,528 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $18,554,000 after acquiring an additional 142,651 shares during the period. 55.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WBA shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

WBA stock opened at $53.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.42, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $55.49.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

