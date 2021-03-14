Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Assura Plc (LON:AGR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 84.33 ($1.10).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Assura from GBX 87 ($1.14) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Get Assura alerts:

Shares of LON AGR opened at GBX 71 ($0.93) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.01. Assura has a 52-week low of GBX 46.80 ($0.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 88 ($1.15). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 73.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 76.20.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.71 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Assura’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.24%.

In other news, insider Jayne Cottam sold 78,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.97), for a total transaction of £58,319.40 ($76,194.67). Insiders have bought 611 shares of company stock worth $46,243 in the last ninety days.

About Assura

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Assura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.