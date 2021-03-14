Assure Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:ARHH) Short Interest Update

Assure Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:ARHH) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a drop of 47.1% from the February 11th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Assure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Shares of ARHH traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,916. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.66 million and a P/E ratio of -2.41. Assure has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $1.65.

Assure Company Profile

Assure Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

