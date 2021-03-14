Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.26 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Atlas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.12. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Atlas’ FY2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Atlas had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.14%.

ATCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Atlas from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Atlas from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Atlas from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.44.

Shares of ATCO stock opened at $14.57 on Friday. Atlas has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $14.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.31.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATCO. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Atlas by 2.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 367,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 8,732 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlas by 95.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 265,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 129,724 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Atlas by 5.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 193,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 9,155 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Atlas by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,801,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,044,000 after purchasing an additional 146,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Atlas during the third quarter valued at $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

