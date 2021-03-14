Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) Short Interest Update

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decline of 49.3% from the February 11th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 37.3 days.

Shares of AMIVF stock remained flat at $$10.45 during trading hours on Friday. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 12 month low of $6.46 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.19.

Get Atrium Mortgage Investment alerts:

Atrium Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.