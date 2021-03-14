Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Acquired by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden raised its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 99.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,017 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $9,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,059 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,089 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,439,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 161,564 shares of the software company’s stock worth $49,400,000 after buying an additional 7,116 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,484 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,992,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,161 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,217,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $268.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.95 billion, a PE ratio of 139.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.38 and a 52-week high of $321.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $289.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Autodesk from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Autodesk from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.17.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Read More: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.