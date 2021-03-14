Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) to report $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Avangrid’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.76. Avangrid reported earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avangrid will report full year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.31. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Avangrid.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth $63,187,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 1,719.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 921,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,497,000 after acquiring an additional 870,823 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 1,505.9% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 567,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,794,000 after acquiring an additional 532,417 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,020,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,499,000 after acquiring an additional 309,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG boosted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 848,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,560,000 after acquiring an additional 237,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGR traded up $1.26 on Thursday, hitting $48.30. 462,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,254. The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.03. Avangrid has a one year low of $35.62 and a one year high of $56.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.11%.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avangrid (AGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.