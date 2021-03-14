Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Price Target Raised to $182.00

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $174.00 to $182.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised Avery Dennison from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Argus raised Avery Dennison from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $175.27.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

AVY opened at $180.79 on Thursday. Avery Dennison has a twelve month low of $76.96 and a twelve month high of $186.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 37.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 6,944.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.