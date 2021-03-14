Aviance Capital Partners LLC Has $1.41 Million Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,004 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $125.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.82 and its 200 day moving average is $126.48. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $108.37 and a 52 week high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

