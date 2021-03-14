Aviance Capital Partners LLC Has $3.04 Million Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STZ. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,501,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 99,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,804,000 after acquiring an additional 42,082 shares in the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Argus upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.18.

NYSE STZ opened at $229.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $104.28 and a one year high of $242.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total value of $1,395,786.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

