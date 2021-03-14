Aviance Capital Partners LLC Invests $3.88 Million in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,425 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,877,000. Shopify comprises about 0.8% of Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SHOP. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Shopify by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,140.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,267.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,102.28. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.30 and a 52 week high of $1,499.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a current ratio of 17.87. The company has a market cap of $139.06 billion, a PE ratio of 726.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.82 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,290.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,282.23.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.