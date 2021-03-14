Aviance Capital Partners LLC Sells 3,204 Shares of BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC cut its position in BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,204 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.31% of BlackRock Income Trust worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,634,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,070,000 after buying an additional 54,959 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 57.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 730,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after buying an additional 267,081 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 709,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 41.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 583,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after buying an additional 172,065 shares during the period. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 24.8% in the third quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 571,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 113,423 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BKT opened at $6.05 on Friday. BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.12 and a 200-day moving average of $6.11.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.0344 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

