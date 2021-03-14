Aviance Capital Partners LLC Sells 3,599 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,599 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 27.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 111.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 66.7% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $144.65 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $87.71 and a 12 month high of $144.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.13 and its 200-day moving average is $136.36.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

