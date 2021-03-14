Axion Power International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXPWQ) Short Interest Up 175.0% in February

Axion Power International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXPWQ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 175.0% from the February 11th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 625,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS AXPWQ opened at $0.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01. Axion Power International has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.04.

Axion Power International Company Profile

Axion Power International, Inc focuses on PbC battery technology business. It offers hybrid asymmetric energy storage devices. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Boardman, Ohio.

